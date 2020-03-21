Aircraft De-Icing Market Research Report 2019-2023 By Players, Regions, Types & Applications

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The key players of global aircraft de-icing market report are Clariant (Switzerland), Kilfrost Ltd. (U.K.), Oshkosh Corporation (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Global Ground Support LLC (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Vestergaard (Switzerland).

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market – Overview

The global aircraft de-icing market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of aircraft de-icing will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for aircraft de-icing is due to the growing demand of Type I and Type IV de-icing fluids, and increasing preference of de-icing trucks. A aircraft de-icing is the process of removing snow, ice or frost from a surface. The modernisation and expansion of existing airports have fuels the growth of the global aircraft de-icing market. Development of environment friendly de-icing fluids to gain higher popularity during the forecast period. Focus towards high-quality products & the technological innovation, enhance the growth of the aircraft de-icing market. However, the high investment, and regulatory issues acts as a barrier for the growth of aircraft de-icing market.

The Aircraft De-Icing Market is completely dependent on the airline operator’s investment. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand on the expenditure of military directly has an impact on the market. The increasing need for passenger comfort and lesser flight delays during snow due to which there has been a rise in the use of aircraft de-icing market. Another factor responsible for the increase in aircraft de-icing market is the technology advancements of aircraft de-icing. This is the primary factor that drives the growth of the aircraft de-icing market and has gained prevalence in the recent times, rapidly investment in airline industry. Thus, the growth of the aircraft de-icing market is expected to go hand in hand with the growth in number of aircrafts.

The increase in research and development expenditure are being done to optimize the usage of aircraft de-icing and anti-icing fluids, due to which there will be growth in aircraft de-icing market. The safe take-off and landing operations during wintry weather conditions, which will drive the aircraft de-icing market. The aircraft industry as a whole is a capital intensive industry. Development of upgraded aircraft technology requires constant research & development support thus resulting in extensive capital investment at a constant rate. In the current scenario, manufacturers are pushing for emerging technologies at affordable rates in order to acquire a greater market share than their competitors. Such cut throat competition in the airline industry requires massive investments at a regular basis, thus the high capital investment in the aircraft de-icing market is expected to act as a hurdle in the growth of the market.

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market – Segmentation

The global aircraft de-icing market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Equipment : Comprises De-icing Trucks, Sweepers, Others

Segmentation by Fluid Type : Comprises Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Commercial and Military

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is dominating the market of aircraft de-icing market due to growing need for safe take-off and landing operations of the airplane. The market in the North America is largely driven by growing aircraft fleet size and rising passenger traffic.

Asia-Pacific is referred to as the second-largest aircraft de-icing market due to factors such as growing air passenger traffic in developing nations such as China, India, South Korea and Japan, have fuelled the demand for global aircraft de-icing.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Aircraft De-Icing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

