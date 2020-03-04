Aircraft Cargo Containers Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2028

Aircraft Cargo Containers Market Insights

Aircraft Cargo Containers, a type of unit load device (ULD), are containers used for transport of cargo goods on aircrafts. Aircraft Cargo Containers simplify the transport of cargo by allowing different types of goods to be packed and kept into a single unit container. Multiple such Aircraft Cargo Containers are used on commercial and cargo flights to load, transport and unload materials and products from one place to another. Aircraft Cargo Containers help cargo handlers across the entire chain, from origin to destination, to deal with large volumes of goods in an organized manner. Aircraft Cargo Containers thus help save time and efforts, improve efficiency of the process and ensure ease of process. Aircraft Cargo Containers also keep the goods being transported safe and protected from shocks, or falls during loading or unloading. Aircraft Cargo Containers are expensive assets which require proper handling. Aircraft Cargo Containers can be made of metals, or other composite materials. Many manufacturers provide aircraft cargo containers with features that further improve ease of use, such as forklift pockets, cargo securing provisions, interior components such as shelves, compartments & drawers and drainage floor. Aircraft Cargo Containers are manufactured in a number of dimensions and specifications, with a general adherence to guidelines from international as well as regional aviation authorities. Standards for the design and manufacture of aircraft cargo containers are published by International Air Transport Association (IATA), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO), among others.

Considering these aspects of the Aircraft Cargo Containers, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Aircraft Cargo Containers market becomes an important read.

Aircraft Cargo Containers Market: Dynamics

With increasing demand for international transport of goods and materials within small time-frames, demand for Aircraft Cargo Containers is expected to grow at a robust pace. The global industry air cargo industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent decades and currently operates as a key part of the international economy. As per estimates of the International Air Transport Association, air cargo accounts for nearly 35% of the annual world merchandise movement and trade by value. The growth of digitalization, e-commerce solutions and exposure to global marketplace has led to increasing demand for air cargo transport, particularly for perishable products. At times, trade conflicts or natural calamities can also stimulate demand for Aircraft Cargo Containers. Recently, the gulf state of Qatar utilized air cargo services on a large scale to import goods from far away friendly countries, in view of a trade blockade imposed by its neighbors resulting from a diplomatic standoff. Perishable food products and agricultural produce, along with medicines and some chemical products account for nearly one third of all the goods transported using air cargo. Thus the market for aircraft cargo containers will be driven by the growth in trade of these products. Also, manufacturers of aircraft cargo containers are focusing on providing lightweight and reliable containers as per demands of the air transport industry. Thus product innovation in terms of material, size and specification is a key trend in the market for Aircraft Cargo Containers.

Aircraft Cargo Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for Aircraft Cargo Containers is set to grow at a fast pace in the next five to ten years with increasing international trade, especially of perishable goods. Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant region for the Aircraft Cargo Containers market, as it is home to fast growing economies, many of whom are manufacturing driven, and form a key part of global product supply chains. The use of temperature controlled Aircraft Cargo Containers, or refrigerated Aircraft Cargo Containers to transport fruits, vegetables, high value medicines etc. will also help drive market demand. Europe and North America continue to remain important markets for Aircraft Cargo Containers, with stable demand and high imports of various goods and materials, especially fresh food and agricultural products. China, India, US, Germany, UK, UAE are some of the key countries for the demand growth of Aircraft Cargo Containers market.

Aircraft Cargo Containers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Aircraft Cargo Containers market include,

Van Riemsdijk Rotterdam BV (VRR)

Granger Aerospace

Satco Inc

Zodiac AirCargo Equipment

Advanced Composite Structures, LLC (Cargo Composites)

Nordisk Aviation Products AS

DokaSch GmbH

PalNet GmbH

Royal DSM N.V

Air Cargo Containers LLC

