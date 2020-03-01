AIRCRAFT AUXILIARY POWER UNIT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

An auxiliary power unit (APU) is a device on an aircraft that supplies energy for various purposes other than thrust force for engine. The primary function of an aircraft APU is to provide power to start the main engines of an aircraft. Turbine engines in aircraft must be propelled to a high rotational speed to provide necessary air compression to maintain a desired efficiency of the engine. Smaller jet engines are generally given initial propulsion by an electric motor, while larger engines are generally propelled by an air turbine motor. Before the start of engines, the APU is triggered, generally by a battery. As soon as the APU starts running, it supplies power to start the airplane’s main engines. The APU can also act as a back-up power generator, in exceptionally rare circumstances when both engines fail. Aircraft APUs generally produce 115 V alternating current (AC) at 400 Hz, used to power the electrical systems of the aircraft. APUs can deliver power through a single-phase or a three-phase system.

Aerospace Auxiliary Power Unit Market size will witness exponential growth owing to increasing technological advancement for low maintenance, less emissions, high performance material usage and adoption of fuel efficient APUs. Development in aircraft industry is offering opportunity for manufacturers in the developed regions.

Aerospace auxiliary power unit offers superior output required during start of main engine. Positive product outlook owing to integrated system architecture and leading-edge technology offering superior performance and reliability will drive the industry demand. Industry players are implementing bio-fuels in the systems to decrease emissions and supporting eco-friendly initiatives in aviation industry. Moreover, customers are focusing higher electric capabilities on board the aircraft offering enhanced passenger comfort requiring higher output.

The global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aegis Power Systems

Aerosila

Honeywell International

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp

Safran Power Units

United Technologies Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Battery Power

Electric Ground Power

Segment by Application

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

