Aircraft Airframe MRO Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share

Aircraft Airframe MRO Market – 2019

Description:

The aircraft airframe consists of some crucial flight control systems that are important for the aircraft operations such as take-off and landing, by providing high pitch and roll. Therefore, it is very important for the aircraft operators to ensure high efficiency or productivity of these systems.

The major factors driving the global aircraft airframe MRO market are rapid fleet expansion and outsourcing of airframe MRO. The expansion of the existing commercial aircraft fleet and the increasing needs for airframe maintenance would result in increased MRO activities, during the forecast period. Thus, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%, during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Airframe MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Airframe MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Airframe MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France)

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore)

HAECO (Hong Kong)

AAR Corp. (U.S.)

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany)

GAMECO (China)

Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkey)

Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT) (Taiwan)

Aviation Technical Services (U.S.)

Sabena Technics (France)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fuselage

Wing

Windows & Windshields

Doors

Elevator

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Air Transport

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Airframe MRO market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Airframe MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Airframe MRO companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Aircraft Airframe MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Aircraft Airframe MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Fuselage

1.4.3 Wing

1.4.4 Windows & Windshields

1.4.5 Doors

1.4.6 Elevator

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Air Transport

1.5.3 Business and General Aviation

1.5.4 Military Aviation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size

2.2 Aircraft Airframe MRO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Aircraft Airframe MRO Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aircraft Airframe MRO Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aircraft Airframe MRO Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France)

12.1.1 Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aircraft Airframe MRO Introduction

12.1.4 Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France) Revenue in Aircraft Airframe MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France) Recent Development

12.2 Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore)

12.2.1 Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aircraft Airframe MRO Introduction

12.2.4 Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore) Revenue in Aircraft Airframe MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore) Recent Development

12.3 HAECO (Hong Kong)

12.3.1 HAECO (Hong Kong) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aircraft Airframe MRO Introduction

12.3.4 HAECO (Hong Kong) Revenue in Aircraft Airframe MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HAECO (Hong Kong) Recent Development

12.4 AAR Corp. (U.S.)

12.4.1 AAR Corp. (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aircraft Airframe MRO Introduction

12.4.4 AAR Corp. (U.S.) Revenue in Aircraft Airframe MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AAR Corp. (U.S.) Recent Development

Continued …

