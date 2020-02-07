Airbag Textiles Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026

Global Airbag Textiles Market: Overview

Airbag is a type of vehicle safety device designed to promptly inflate during a collision and deflate after the collision. Airbag is a flexible fabric bag which is designed to protect the driver and other passengers in a car in case of crash or accident. Airbags are made of airbag textiles which are made of different types of yarn.

Airbags are used in automotive and aerospace industries. The demand for airbag textiles is directly proportional to the demand for vehicles. Increasing production of automobiles fueled by rising disposable income, growing number of installations of airbags, introduction of more stringent safety standards, and surging demand for low-cost fabrics are driving the demand for airbag textiles in the automotive industry.

Global Airbag Textiles Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the airbag textile market can be segmented into nylon, polyamide, and polyester. Polyamide is the most widely used textile for airbags. It is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global airbag textiles market during the forecast period. On the other hand, polyester and nylon segments are expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to lower cost of polyester and nylon.

Based on application, the airbag textiles market has been divided into front, side, curtain, and knee. The front airbag textiles segment is dominant, due to higher usage of airbags in the front side of a vehicle. The airbag fabric may be coated to increase the strength of the fabric so that the fabric is reinforced. By increasing the strength of the fabric, breakage of the airbag can be minimized.

Global Airbag Textiles Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of road accidents and rising safety concerns are major factors expected to drive the airbag textiles market during the forecast period. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2018, around 1.3 million road accidents occur worldwide every year, of which about 93% occur in developing economies. Therefore, governments of different countries are implementing stringent standards and regulations about safety to reduce fatalities and limit injuries caused by accidents by mandating the installation of airbags in vehicles.