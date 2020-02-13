Air Transport USM Global Market| Shares, Trends, Research, Overview New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2019-2025

Increasing fuel prices and dwindling air ticket fares in the face of brimming demand for air transport facilities has driven airline companies towards adoption of Used Serviceable Material (USM). To tackle expenditure challenges, airline companies across the globe are opting for air transport USMs.

Compared to non-OEMs, a majority of air transport USMs will be provided by OEMs. High expenditure in transport of these materials and growing importance on proper maintenance and authorized servicing of air transport USM will drive the contribution of OEMs in the overall market revenues. By 2025-end, nearly 55% of air transport USMs will be provided by OEMs in the global market.

In 2018, the global Air Transport USM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Air Transport USM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Transport USM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pratt & Whitney

TES Aviation Group

General Electric

AAR Corp

Lufthansa Technik (LHT)

MTU Aero Engines

A J Walter Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

GA Telesis

AirLiance Materials

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine

Components

Airframe

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM

Aftermarket

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Transport USM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Transport USM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

