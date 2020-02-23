Air Traffic Management Market Size, Share Growth Report 2019-2023 Industry Analysis Based on Top Key Players

Global Air Traffic Management Market: Information by Type (ATC, ATFM, & AIM), Component (Hardware & Software), Airport Type (Greenfield & Brownfield), System (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, & Automation & Simulation), & Region—Forecast till 2023 “Considering the increasing demand for ATM, the global aircraft Air Traffic Management Market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.”

Air Traffic Management Market Scenario:

The Global Air Traffic Management Market has been segmented based on type, component, airport type, system, and region. By platform, the Global Air Traffic Management Market has been segmented into air traffic control, air traffic flow management, and aeronautical information management. The air traffic control segment is expected to account for the largest market share while the air traffic flow management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A focus on implementing new ATC systems to cater to the ever-increasing air traffic and airspace congestion is driving the growth of the air traffic control segment market.

Based on component, the Global Air Traffic Management Market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment is projected to be larger during the forecast period as the entire ATM process depends on the hardware deployed to collect real-time information, transmit data, and maintain an orderly flow of air traffic on the ground and in the air. The software segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The use of software ensures enhanced safety and simplifies the ATM process.

On the basis of airport type, the Air Traffic Management Market has been classified as greenfield and brownfield. The greenfield segment is expected to grow at the faster pace during the assessment period as further expansion of airports and modernization of airport systems are possible only in these type of airports.

In terms of system, the Air Traffic Management Market has been segmented into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation and simulation. The communication segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the review period as these systems are vital in directing flights based on distance, height, and time of approach.

Based on region, the Global Air Traffic Management Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America was the largest market in 2017 due to stringent air safety regulations in the US and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period due to the high demand for ATM systems in the modernization of airports.

Air Traffic Management Market Key Players:

The key players in the Global Air Traffic Management Market are Frequentis Comsoft GmbH (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Harris Corporation (US), Indra Sistemas, SA (Spain), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), and ANPC (US).

The report on the Global Air Traffic Management Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Air Traffic Management Market Segmentation:

In this report, the Global Air Traffic Management Market has been segmented based on type, component, airport type, system, and region. By type, the Global Air Traffic Management Market has been divided into air traffic control (ATC), air traffic flow management (ATFM), and aeronautical information management (AIM).

The air traffic control segment is expected to be the largest while the air traffic flow management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ATFM provides timely and accurate information on events affecting the flow of air traffic and airspace. It also ensures that air traffic capacity is utilized to the maximum possible extent and reduces ground and en-route delays.

On the basis of component, the Air Traffic Management Market has been classified as hardware and software. The hardware segment is estimated to account for the larger share as hardware such as airport surveillance radar (ASR) and air route surveillance radar (RSR) is vital in collecting real-time information, transmitting data, and maintaining an orderly flow of air traffic.

The software segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The use of software ensures enhanced safety and simplifies the ATM process.

Based on airport type, the Air Traffic Management Market has been segmented into greenfield and brownfield. The brownfield segment is expected to account for the larger share. However, the greenfield concept is being followed when developing new airports, especially in emerging economies. As a result, the greenfield segment is projected to grow at a faster pace.

By system, the Global Air Traffic Management Market has been categorized as communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation and simulation.

The communication segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the review period. Communication with pilots is essential for efficient air traffic flow management.

The three main communication channels used in air traffic control are high frequency (HF), ultra-high frequency (UHF), and very high frequency (VHF). The communication segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for emerging datalink communications technologies such as voice recognition control and digital voice aeronautical telecommunications (ATN) networks.

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging and high-growth segments.

The data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the Global Air Traffic Management Market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides historical market values and pricing and cost analysis.

