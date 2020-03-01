Air Springs for Railways, Trucks and Buses Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2027

Air Springs for Railways, Trucks and Buses Introduction

Air springs – a part of the air suspension system are commonly found in heavy duty vehicles such as trucks and buses as well as rail vehicles. Air springs are made of rubber and plastic bags inflated with specific pressure to a certain height. Air springs are commonly installed in place of coil spring or in conjunction with a coil spring. In addition to their application in the vehicle suspension system, air springs also find industrial application in machinery and as angular or linear actuators.

Air Springs for Railways, Trucks and Buses Market Dynamics

The growth of the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market is expected to remain under the influence of rising sales of HCVs. Rising demand for HCVs against the backdrop of increasing reliance on public transport vehicles has, in turn, propelled the sales of rail vehicles and buses. The growth of the international trade activities and warehousing industry has increased demand for trucks for the purpose of goods transportation.

Air springs are traditionally used in the heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) that deliver efficient load carrying and smooth ride. Sales of air springs for railways, trucks and buses are rising as they deliver the best vibration isolation. In addition, HCVs deploy multiple air springs to mitigate the suspension issues and achieve better ride quality. Steadily rising demand for air springs in HCVs such as railways, trucks and buses is set to fuel the growth of the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market during the forecast period.

Air Springs for Railways, Trucks and Buses Market: Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers operating in the air springs marketplace are leveraging business strategies such as product development and introduction of new products to increase their market revenues. For instance, Air Lift Company introduced a new Air Lift 1000 HD™ in November 2018. These are tailor-made polyurethane air springs inserted in the rear coil springs without the requirement of modifications. The new suspension system is available for 2019 RAM 1500.

Firestone, another leader in the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market launched intelligent air spring sensor in October 2018. The new advanced air spring system has the first fully integrated intelligent air spring sensor which aids in eliminating vibration in transportation application.

Few of the profiled key players in the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market are,

Goodyear

Arnott

Ksport

Firestone

Helix

Air Lift

Torque

Suncore

Viair

RideTech

Hellwig

Legend

Ride-Rite

Air Springs for Railways, Trucks and Buses Market: Regional Outlook

The air springs for railways, trucks and buses market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. As the region continues to gain stronger ground in the automotive industry, demand for air springs and associated components is set to rise in the Asia Pacific. In addition, countries like China and India portray fast-developing economies that are witnessing increasing sales of heavy duty vehicles and increasing developments in the transportation infrastructures. Factors as such are expected to bode well for the futuristic growth of the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market.

Demand for air springs in Europe will also hold a significant market share. The most attractive market for the automotive industry in Europe presents lucrative opportunities for the air springs market in the coming years. Demand generation of air springs from other regions such as North America and Japan are also expected to contribute to the overall progress of the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market during the forecast period.

In particular, the steady outlook of the air springs for railways, trucks and buses market can be attributed to ongoing infrastructure improvements of public transport and increasing demand for HCVs.

Air springs for railways, trucks and buses market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

