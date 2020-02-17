Air Source Heat Pumps-Global Market Share (Sales and Revenue) Analysis Report Forecast till 2024

This report studies the Air Source Heat Pumps market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Air Source Heat Pumps market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Source Heat Pumps market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Air Source Heat Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Source Heat Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Air Source Heat Pumps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu General, Panasonic, Carrier, Bryant, LG Electronics, lennox, Aermec, Sanden International, NIBE, Bosch Thermotechnik, Danfoss, A. O. Smith, ,Ingersoll-Rand, Viessmann.

