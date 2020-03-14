Air Leak Testing Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2028

Air Leak Testing Market: Introduction

Air leak testing equipments are used to detect the unwanted flow of air through a vessel or a sealed container. Air leak testing is used for knowing microscopic holes, failed seals and any other defects which can lead to significant problems. Air leak testing is required in various application like automotive radiators, medical devices and sprinkler system components. Air leak testing is a clean, non-destructive and repeatable procedure to ensure that the product is an efficient air tight and water tight construction. Air leak testing ensures that a designed product meets the required leak-tight specifications and helps the manufacturers to find and eliminate the flaws in the manufacturing.

The significant advantages of air leak testing equipments and their rising use in applications like medical devices, automotive industries is driving the global air leak testing market. Air leak testing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Air Leak Testing Market: Dynamics

The air leak testing equipments are used in wide range applications like automotive and transportation, medical and pharmaceuticals, packaging, defense, power and energy. The significant expansion in global automotive and transportation industry is expected to drive the global air leak testing market. A large number of automotive manufacturers rely on high quality air leak testing equipments to find the defects in automotive components and products. Air leak testing equipments have significant advantages like time saving, work saving, quality improvement and cost reduction over other leak testing methods.

Air leak testing procedures can be fully or partially automatic, are easy to use and special training for air leak testing is not required. Maintenance requirement for air leak testing is minimum. Using air leak testing procedures defect rate can be reduced and leak measurement data can be used in statistical processing for future product improvements. All these features of air leak testing are leading to growth in the air leak testing market.

Helium gas is used as a tracer gas in air leak testing equipments. However the rising cost of helium gas and worldwide shortage of helium supply are the factors restraining the growth in global air leak testing equipment market.

Air Leak Testing Market: Segmentation

Depending upon the components, the air leak testing market can be segmented as,

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on the end users, the air leak testing market can be segmented as,

Automotive and Transportation

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Others

Depending upon the air leak testing methods, the air leak testing market can be segmented as

Bubble Test

Ultrasonic Measurement

Pressure Decay Testing

Vacuum Decay Testing

Helium Sniff Testing

Helium Spray Testing

Helium Accumulation Testing

Nitrogen Purge Testing

Hard Vacuum Testing

Air Leak Testing: Market Participants

Some of the market participants of air leak testing market are Inficon, ATEQ Corp, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, Cosmo Instruments Co., Ltd, InterTech Development Company, LACO Technologies, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, TASI Group, Uson L.P., and Vacuum Instruments Corporation LLC.

These players try to enhance their share in global air leak testing market by providing novel air leak testing equipments to detect manufacturing defects which validate the product’s reliability.

Air Leak Testing Market: Regional Overview

In terms of value, North America held a prominent share in the global air leak testing market. This highest share is due to the availability of well-established market players. The continuous expansion of automotive industry in North America is expected to lead the growth in the air leak testing market. The rising urbanization and industrialization, growth in automotive industry and transportation due to rising population in Asia Pacific is expected to assist the growth in air leak testing market in Asia Pacific. Increased government regulations to reduce environmental pollution, increased quality standards, increase in energy efficiency are expected to fuel the air leak testing market in Asia Pacific region.

The air leak market in Europe is projected to expand due to the initiatives taken by European government to reduce the overall leakages. In addition to this the presence of experienced market players like Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH contributes to expansion of air leak testing market in Europe.