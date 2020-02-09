Air Knife Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

The Global Air Knife Market report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

Air Knife Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders:

EXAIR, Vortec, ACI, Vortron, Meech International, Simco, Secomak, Streamtek, Paxton, AiRTX, . And More……

Air Knife is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in , according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get Access to Report Sample @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/10901908

Overview of the Air Knife Market: –

An air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.,

Major classifications are as follows:

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

Other Major applications are as follows:

Food Processing Packaging

Industrial Application

Electronics