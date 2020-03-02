Air Jet Ejectors Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis across Prime Geographies during the Forecast Period 2018-2026

Jet ejectors are the simplest devices among compressors and vacuum pumps. Most jet ejectors use compressed air or steam as the motive fluid, which can easily be found in chemical plants. Attributing to their high reliability and simplicity, air jet ejectors are widely used in chemical industrial processes. They are also used in steel, food and allied industries in connection with operations such as distillation, filtration, mixing, absorption, freeze drying, vacuum packaging and degassing and dehydrating. Global Air Jet Ejectors Market handle both non-condensable & condensable vapors and gases as well as mixtures of the two. The standard materials used for the construction of air jet ejectors include polypropylene, stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium and PTFE. Air jet ejectors can also be made from a variety of non-metals such as graphite, Teflon and haveg.

Air jet ejectors offer ease in operate, consistent running and low operational costs and thus, find various applications in chemical manufacturing plants and in areas where high-pressure motive gas is available. They offer several benefits over mechanical vacuum pumps; for example, no source of energy is required in air jet ejectors other than the motive gas.

Air Jet Ejectors Market: Dynamics

The growing need of fresh water generators, coupled with the increasing demand for chemical plants, is expected to fuel the demand for air jet ejectors globally. Moreover, the increasing demand for hybrid vacuum systems across the globe is expected to upsurge the demand for air jet ejectors during the forecast period.

Air Jet Ejectors Market: Restraints

The excessive superheating of steam can unfavorably affect the suction capacity of air jet ejectors, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the high cost of product development may further restrict the growth of the air jet ejector market.

Air Jet Ejectors Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

Air jet ejectors are pegged to have strong prospects for growth and market penetration. From a regional perspective, the air jet ejectors market can be segmented into nine key regions, namely China, India, Japan, South East Asia, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America and Latin America markets are expected to register significant CAGRs over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Western Europe are also estimated to witness string growth with substantial CAGRs during the forecast period.

The South East Asia region will also register rapid growth due to the presence of numerous chemical manufacturing plants in the region. Also, demand in the South East Asian region is expected to grow owing to the adoption of air jet ejectors in an increased scale from the end user industries. The MEA region is also projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the air jet ejectors market across the globe are Exair Corporation, Nitech, Inc., Northfield Precision Instrument Corp, Temp-Press, Inc., Schutte & Koerting, EDM Sales & Supplies, Inc., Fox Venturi Eductors, Wilson Company, Wistar Equipment, Inc., Automation Technology, Inc., Air Flo Spray Equipment Co., Transvac Systems Ltd.

