Air Intake Manifold (AIM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Industry

Description

Air intake manifold is a very crucial element in the efficient working of the engine in a vehicle. The air intake manifold is a passage system that allows the fuel and air to pass though and from the carburetor and the engine valves. If a car is like your body, then the air intake manifold is its lungs. The air intake manifold is a series of tubes that distributes the air coming into the engine evenly to each of the cylinders, so that the right amount of air can mix with the right amount of gas.

The global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Intake Manifold (AIM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Intake Manifold (AIM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mahle

Mann+Hummel

Sogefi

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Keihin

Toyota Boshoku

Novares Group

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

Rochling Group

Aisan Industry

Atlas Industries

Mikuni Corporation

INZI Controls

Zhejiang Boyi Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic Manifold

Metal Manifold

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Intake Manifold (AIM)

1.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plastic Manifold

1.2.3 Metal Manifold

1.3 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Business

7.1 Mahle

7.1.1 Mahle Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mahle Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mann+Hummel

7.2.1 Mann+Hummel Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mann+Hummel Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sogefi

7.3.1 Sogefi Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sogefi Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Aisin Seiki

7.4.1 Aisin Seiki Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Aisin Seiki Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Magneti Marelli

7.5.1 Magneti Marelli Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Magneti Marelli Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Keihin

7.6.1 Keihin Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Keihin Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toyota Boshoku

7.7.1 Toyota Boshoku Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toyota Boshoku Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Novares Group

7.8.1 Novares Group Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Novares Group Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

7.9.1 Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG) Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG) Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rochling Group

7.10.1 Rochling Group Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rochling Group Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Aisan Industry

7.12 Atlas Industries

7.13 Mikuni Corporation

7.14 INZI Controls

7.15 Zhejiang Boyi Technology

Continued…

