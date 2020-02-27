Air Heater Tubes Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

Air heaters find a variety of applications in residential, commercial or industrial. While residential and commercial applications use air heaters room heaters or HVAC system, industrial application include drying, melting, preheating, calcining, and other chemical processes. As infrastructures are transforming worldwide, demand for central heating systems has propelled air heater installation, in turn, driving the air heater tubes market. In Industry, air heaters are utilized in applications such as packaging, automotive, plastics, rubber, electronics and textile. Rapidly growing semiconductor industry also utilizes air heaters. As air heaters find divergent applications in multiple industries, steady demand for air heater tubes is expected to fuel the growth of the air heater tubes market. Growing adoption of renewable energy sources has led to rising installation of solar air heaters, in turn, presents lucrative opportunities for the air heater tubes market. Broader application of solar thermal systems in multiple commercial applications including building, agricultural, and industrial drying is likely to push the adoption of air heater tubes in future. Intense applications of air heaters in multiple process industries including oil & gas, power generation, food processing, water treatment, petrochemical, and food processing among many others are expected to fuel the process of the air heater tubes market. An extensive list of end users that utilize air heaters present gainful prospects for the air heater tubes market in the foreseeable future.

A new research report offering comprehensive insights and analysis on the global air heater tubes market is being compiled by Fact.MR. The landscape has been studied in detail, and projections for the period 2018-2027 have been offered on the basis of various parameters. The report also includes a detailed competitive analysis that profiles the business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market. Few of the key participants include Tubecon, Tata Steel, Pennar and Webco.

With the lift of crude oil ban in January 2016, the United States witnessed increased growth in its oil and gas sector. The nation is considered to be major importer of crude oil. However, with growing trade relations across geographies, the United States showcased its potential as a rising exporter of energy. The use of air heater tubes in the oil and gas industry, coupled with its potential growth in the United States, is expected to project potential growth opportunities for participants involved in air heater tubes. The air heater tubes market in North America, significantly dominated by United States, is expected to witness a noteworthy growth with respect to revenue generation.

Remarkable Growth in the Cement Industry to Augur Significant Demand for Air Heater Tubes

Portland Cement Association has predicted a 2.8% growth in the consumption of cement in 2018 and 2019. By 2020, according to PCA, the growth is expected to touch 4% as spending on federal infrastructure is expected to increase. This is expected to generate potential growth opportunities for use of air heater tubes in the US market. Moreover, in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, for instance India, the demand for cement is expected to rise by 4.5%, according to ICRA during 2018-2019 timeline owing to the expansion of housing sector coupled with higher spending on infrastructure. Production of cement in India increased by 2.7% in a nine month duration (April to December in 2017). The growth in the cement industry is likely to fuel the growth of the air heater tubes market during the assessment period.

Developments in the Sugar Industry Will Influence the Air Heater Tubes Market

Boilers are used in the sugar industry, in which air heater tubes are installed to maintain the boiler efficiency by enabling efficient heat recovery. India is one of the biggest producers of sugar. The production of sugar is expected to increase by few lakh tones in 2018 as compared to 2017 production scenario. According to the analysis of Food Ministry, the overall production of sugar is expected to be around 249 lakh tons as against 203 lakh tons in 2017. India would be capable of exporting a higher percentage of sugar in the coming years. This is poised to fuel the adoption of boilers in the region, thus aiding the growth of the global air heater tubes market.

This analytical research report on global air heater tubes market includes present market scenario as well as future analysis. The reader will gain incisive insights on every aspect associated with air heater tubes, with which he/she can plan business strategies to gain competitive edge in the market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

