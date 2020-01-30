Air Freight Transportation Services Global Market 2019: Key Players – DHL, FedEx, DB Schenker, UPS, Kuehne & Nagel

Air Freight Transportation Services Industry

The global air freight transportation industry is primarily engaged in providing air transportation of cargo without transporting passengers over scheduled routes or non-scheduled routes and includes both domestic and international freight. 
The expansion of regional hubs in the Asia-Pacific are expected to act to provide additional stability to the market and the lack of alternate modes of transport ensure that developing regions will still find air cargo to be a key factor. 
In 2018, the global Air Freight Transportation Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Air Freight Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Freight Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DHL 
FedEx 
DB Schenker 
UPS 
Kuehne & Nagel 
Lufthansa 
Panalpina 
Cathay Pacific 
Korean Airlines 
CEVA 
Singapore Airlines 
Bollore/SDV 
Expeditors 
China Airlines

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Ordinary Goods 
Special Goods

Market segment by Application, split into 
International 
Domestic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Air Freight Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Air Freight Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

