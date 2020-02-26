In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the air flow sensors market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Air Flow Sensors Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 to 2026 | Key Players are Siemens AG, OMRON Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the air flow sensors market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The global Air flow sensors market is anticipated to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 634.6 Mn between 2018 and 2026. In terms of volume, the global air flow sensors market is estimated to reach 48,220 thousand units by 2018 end and is anticipated to increase to 62,724 thousand Units by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Air flow sensors, as considered under the scope of the report, are used to measure air or air-fuel ratio. They are available in various configuration, such as digital and analog, for various end use industries ranging from automotive, aerospace, and healthcare to building automation.

Various factors, such as ageing population in Japan and increasing healthcare infrastructure in South East Asia Pacific and Europe, will drive the demand for air flow sensors for healthcare applications over the projected period. Emerging and lower income regions are expected to witness growth in the healthcare industry. By the end of 2020, aging population (above 65 years) will be 8.0% of the total population. About 50% of the healthcare expenditure is spent on three causes: respiratory problems, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. This, in turn, will lead to increased demand for respiratory equipment, such as analyzers, oxygen concentrators, sleep apnea machines, spirometers, anesthesia, patient monitoring systems, ventilators and others, which in turn, will push the growth of the air flow sensor market.

On the basis of output type, the global Air flow sensors market is segmented into digital and analog air flow sensors. Among them, analog type air flow sensors market accounted for 63.2% share in 2017 in terms of value. On the basis of flow range, Upto 50 segment of the market is expected to account for 49.9% share in 2017 in term of value.

On the basis of end-use, the global Air flow sensors market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, healthcare, food & beverage, chemical, building automation and other industrial segments. The building automation segment of the air flow sensors market is expected to account for sizable share in the overall air flow sensors market by the end of the forecast period owing to increasing demand of HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) systems in developing and developed countries.

China Air flow sensors market accounted for a value share of 21.8% in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global Air flow sensors market over the forecast period and the Europe Air flow sensors market is projected to represent significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2026.

The North America Air flow sensors market, on the other hand, is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. Sales of Air flow sensors in Japan is projected to represent total incremental opportunity of US$ 54.2 Mn between 2018 and 2026 while the MEA Air flow sensors market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR, in terms of value, over the forecast period. Some of the market participants reported in this study of global Air flow sensors market include TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, First Sensor AG, Delphi Technologies, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA , Continental AG, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation, Siemens AG, OMRON Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH and others

Prominent manufacturers of air flow sensors have been found to be involved in the development of new and innovative products and acquisition activities to enhance their market presence across the globe. Also, a well-structured and efficient supply chain along with an improved retailing network for air flow sensors are the major growth strategies being opted by air flow sensor manufacturers for reaching out to customers.

