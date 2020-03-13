Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Growing demand for air duct cleaning chemicals is being observed for residential as well as industrial applications. Air duct cleaning chemicals are used to clean HVAC systems, especially air ducts. They are used to clean air ducts and prevent scaling, corrosion and growth of algae. There are various functions of air duct cleaning chemicals – they kill harmful bacteria, avoid fungal and algae growth and deodorize air ducts. Various air duct cleaning chemicals are used for these purposes, such as fungicides, fungi stats, bactericide, bacteriostat, algaecide, algae stats and deodorizers, amongst others.

Proper use of air duct cleaning chemicals inhibits the growth of microorganisms in air ducts, thereby reducing damage and replacement cost. Contaminants present in air duct systems affect the performance of air ducts and their efficiency. Therefore, the use of various air duct cleaning chemicals is an important step in air duct maintenance. These chemicals are applied by spraying, fogging, and wiping. Proper cleaning is necessary before application of air duct cleaning chemicals. Increasing awareness about proper maintenance of air ducts to ensure their proper functioning is expected to push the demand for air duct cleaning chemicals in the coming years.

Global Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High demand for sustainable solutions to ensure continuous operation of HVAC systems has been seen from various industries in recent years. This is pushing the demand for air duct cleaning chemicals from various industries as well as for residential applications. Awareness about the benefits of preventive and scheduled maintenance for the proper functioning of air ducts is increasing the demand for air duct cleaning chemicals for industrial, residential and commercial applications. Proper use of air duct cleaning chemicals can avoid various issues that arise due to microorganism growth in air ducts.

All of these factors are expected to boost the demand for air duct cleaning chemicals during the forecast period. Growing industrial development in emerging countries and increasing spending power of people are the two factors pushing the number of HVAC systems installations thereby driving the air duct cleaning chemicals’ market growth. Strong growth of the global economy and increasing demand for sustainable industrial solutions are the other two factors expected to boost the demand for air duct cleaning chemicals during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

One of the major challenges being faced by the global air duct cleaning chemicals market is need for continuous research & development for product improvement. Increasing number of manufacturers and service providers is creating intense competition in the air duct cleaning chemicals market.

Additionally, environmental regulations are getting stringent day by day, which may act as a restraining factor for the air duct cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period.

Market Trends

New product developments through research & development have been observed in the air duct cleaning chemicals market. Different combinations of chemicals are being used to achieve better results in terms of air duct cleaning and maintenance. Additionally, manufacturers are signing long -term contracts with end users for grabbing more market share. Strengthening the distribution channels for increasing customer base is another strategy being adopted by key players in the air duct cleaning chemicals market.

Global Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmentation

On the basis of application process, the global air duct cleaning chemicals market can be segmented as:

Fungicides and Fungi stats

Bactericide and bacteriostat

Algaecide and algae stat

Deodorizers amongst others

On the basis of application, the global air duct cleaning chemicals market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Air duct cleaning chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

The global air duct cleaning chemicals market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for air duct cleaning chemicals owing to the rapid growth being witnessed in demand for cooling towers. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the air duct cleaning chemicals market and are expected to witness relatively slow growth compared to Asia Pacific. Significant investments and recovering economy in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America air duct cleaning chemicals market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for air duct cleaning chemicals over the forecast period.

Global Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global air duct cleaning chemicals market are: