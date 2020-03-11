Air Data System Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Air Data System Industry

Air data systems (ADS) provide critical flight information of the aircraft to the pilot during the flight regime. Majorly these systems include pitot static probes, angle of attack (AOA), stall protection systems along with the outside and total air temperature sensors. Air data systems help the pilot to maintain the airspeed precisely and precision landings. In other words, air data systems are advanced and integrated solutions made for modern aircraft which is fuelling market growth across the globe.

Major driver for expansion air data system market is the increasing demand for aircrafts in civil aviation industry. Rising frequency and number of passengers in air travel and growing international tourism is demanding new aircrafts which is eventually supporting the increasing demand for air data systems.

The global Air Data System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Data System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Data System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Aeroprobe Corporation

Astronautics

Meggitt

Resa Airport Data Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

GE Aviation

CFM International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Large Body

Segment by Application

Civil

Civil

Military

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Air Data System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Data System

1.2 Air Data System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Data System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Narrow Body

1.2.3 Wide Body

1.2.4 Large Body

1.3 Air Data System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Air Data System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Air Data System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Air Data System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Air Data System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Air Data System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Air Data System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Air Data System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Data System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Air Data System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Air Data System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Data System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Air Data System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Data System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Air Data System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Air Data System Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Air Data System Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Air Data System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Air Data System Production

3.4.1 North America Air Data System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Air Data System Production

3.5.1 Europe Air Data System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Air Data System Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Air Data System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Air Data System Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Air Data System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Air Data System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Air Data System Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Air Data System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Air Data System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Air Data System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Air Data System Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Air Data System Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Air Data System Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Air Data System Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Air Data System Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Air Data System Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Air Data System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Air Data System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Data System Business

7.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

7.1.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aeroprobe Corporation

7.2.1 Aeroprobe Corporation Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aeroprobe Corporation Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Astronautics

7.3.1 Astronautics Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Astronautics Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Meggitt

7.4.1 Meggitt Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Meggitt Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Resa Airport Data Systems

7.5.1 Resa Airport Data Systems Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Resa Airport Data Systems Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.6.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GE Aviation

7.7.1 GE Aviation Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GE Aviation Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CFM International

7.8.1 CFM International Air Data System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Air Data System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CFM International Air Data System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

