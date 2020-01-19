Air Cooler Market in India and China Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.39% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the air cooler market in India and China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, value and excludes retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• India

• China

The report, Air Cooler Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bajaj Electricals

• Honeywell International

• Kenstar

• Symphony

Other prominent vendors

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

• Haier

• INTEX

• Khaitan

• LG Electronics

• Groupe SEB India

• McCoy

• Ram Coolers

• Usha Electricals

• VEGO

• Voltas

Market driver

• Expanding organized retail sector in developing countries

Market challenge

Market trend

• Increased use of solar air coolers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by geography

• Air cooler market in India and China by geography

• Air cooler market in India

• Air cooler market in China

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels

• Air cooler market in India and China by distribution channels

• Residential air cooler market in India and China by offline distribution channel

• Commercial air cooler market in India and China by offline distribution channels

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

• Air cooler market in India and China by product

• Personal air cooler market in India and China

• Desert air cooler market in India and China

• Tower air cooler market in India and China

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

• Air cooler market in India and China by end-user

• Residential air cooler market in India and China

• Commercial and institutional air cooler market in India and China

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increased use of solar air coolers

• Emergence of wall-mounted air coolers

• Multi-functional air coolers

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued