Air Cooler Market in India and China Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.39% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the air cooler market in India and China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, value and excludes retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• India
• China
The report, Air Cooler Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bajaj Electricals
• Honeywell International
• Kenstar
• Symphony
Other prominent vendors
• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
• Haier
• INTEX
• Khaitan
• LG Electronics
• Groupe SEB India
• McCoy
• Ram Coolers
• Usha Electricals
• VEGO
• Voltas
Market driver
• Expanding organized retail sector in developing countries
Market challenge
• Potential complications associated with cardiac surgery
Market trend
• Increased use of solar air coolers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
• Air cooler market in India and China by geography
• Air cooler market in India
• Air cooler market in China
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels
• Air cooler market in India and China by distribution channels
• Residential air cooler market in India and China by offline distribution channel
• Commercial air cooler market in India and China by offline distribution channels
PART 08: Market segmentation by product
• Air cooler market in India and China by product
• Personal air cooler market in India and China
• Desert air cooler market in India and China
• Tower air cooler market in India and China
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user
• Air cooler market in India and China by end-user
• Residential air cooler market in India and China
• Commercial and institutional air cooler market in India and China
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Increased use of solar air coolers
• Emergence of wall-mounted air coolers
• Multi-functional air coolers
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
