Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Introduction

A turbo generator is the combination of a turbine straight connected to an electric generator for the electric power generation. During the operation, the heat is generated due to operational losses such as copper loss, eddy current loss, windage loss etc. To dissipate this heat continuously and to keep internal temperature in limits, a cooling medium is chosen. Air is a cooling medium which is generally used with small rating turbo generator. Air cooled turbo generator are available in two types based on design including 2 pole air cooled turbo generators and 4 pole air cooled turbo generators. 4 pole air cooled turbo generators generate less output as compared to the 2 pole air cooled turbo generators.

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Market Dynamics

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Drivers

The air cooled turbo generators are merely constructed and are inexpensive as compared to hydrogen cooled turbo generators. This is predicted to be a prime factor driving the growth of the air cooled turbo generators market over the forecast period. Moreover, air cooled turbo generators requires little maintenance. This is also projected to surge the demand for air cooled turbo generators in the coming years. That apart, increasing investment in power generation capacity is also expected to drive the growth of the air cooled turbo generator market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in power generation industries is expected to surge the demand for air cooled turbo generator over the forecast period.

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Restraints

The demand for new turbines is estimated to decrease owing to deployment of others power generation types. This is predicted to act as a prime factor restraining the growth of the air cooled turbo generator over the forecast period.

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Trends

A significant trend anticipated over the forecast period includes market players of air cooled turbo generators are focused on research and development activities to develop new and innovative equipment with low noise and more efficiency. Moreover, the tier-I players in the air cooled turbo generator market are focused on expanding their presence in the untapped market to increase market share in the global market.

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Segmentation

The global air cooled turbo generators market can be segmented on the basis of type, design, and application.

On the basis of type, the global air cooled turbo generators market can be segmented as:

Synchronous Air Cooled Turbo Generators

Asynchronous Air Cooled Turbo Generators

On the basis of design, the global air cooled turbo generators market can be segmented as:

2-Pole Air Cooled Generators

4-Pole Air Cooled Generators

On the basis of application, the air cooled turbo generators market can be segmented as:

Steam Turbines

Hydro Turbines

Gas Turbines

Others

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Regional Outlook

The regional demand dynamics of air cooled turbo generators is directly correlated with the installation of turbines. Over the forecast, there has been an increase in demand for air cooled turbo generators in North America and the Asia Pacific. Both of these markets are projected to witness significant growth in air cooled turbo generators market owing to increasing government initiatives pertaining to use of renewable energy for power generation. This is anticipated to increase the demand for turbines and consequently surge the demand for the air cooled turbo generators over the forecast period. Europe is projected to witness the growth of air cooled turbo generators market over the forecast period.

Air Cooled Turbo Generators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global air cooled turbo generators market include Ansaldo Energia, ANDRITZ Group, Beijing BEIZHONG Steam Turbine Generator Co., Ltd., Brush Group, Fuji Electric, GE Power, Harbin Electric International Company Limited, MC-monitoring SA, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Power Machines, Shanghai Electric Group, Siemens AG, Toshiba, WEG, among others.