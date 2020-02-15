Air Conditioning Systems Market – Witnessing High Demand from Commercial Sector

Air conditioning systems are systems that adjust the properties of air, primarily humidity and temperature, to more favorable conditions. There are various types of air conditioning systems available, including windows, portable, splits, single packaged, cassette, airside, and chillers.

They find application across industrial, residential, automotive, and commercial sectors. These systems are available in the market through distribution channels, including furniture stores, DIY stores, supermarkets, and company authorized/owned stores. The changing climatic conditions worldwide are creating a staggering volume of demand for air conditioning systems.

The rapid expansion in the construction and housing sector worldwide is one of the primary factors supplementing the growth of the global air conditioning systems market. Stringent government regulations pertaining to emissions and technological evolutions are stoking the growth of the market.

Moreover, the burgeoning demand from the commercial sector coupled with the rising consumer expectations is providing a fillip to the global market. Consumers are paying higher attention to the indoor quality, which in turn is translating into the greater uptake of advanced air-purifying technologies.

On the other hand, air conditioning systems consume greater energy, which limits their widespread adoption. Nevertheless, the emergence of green technologies and energy-efficient systems are likely to address the issue and shape the future of the market.

Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the market until 2024, accounting for over 55% of the overall market revenue. The high demand for air conditioning systems in countries such as Japan, China, and India is fuelling the growth of the region.

The increasing emphasis on replacing air conditioning systems with energy-efficient equipment is also contributing the growth of the region. North America will also be a prominent market, with the U.S. being at the forefront of growth. The standards set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning and ongoing technological advancements are escalating the growth of the region.