Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2021

This report, from studies the global air cargo unit load device (ULD) market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market: Highlights

Cargo is an essential part of the airline business today. It contributes roughly 9% of the airlines’ revenue which is more than twice the revenues generated from the first class segment. There are mainly two types of unit load device (ULD) namely, containers and pallets, used to load the luggage, freight, and other items on an aircraft. Cargo is carried in the lower deck in a passenger aircraft whereas it is carried on the main deck in a cargo aircraft. Cargo ULD are compatible with narrow body, wide body and military aircraft. The biggest benefit of air cargo ULD is that it allows to bundle a large quantity of cargo into a single unit. This helps to minimize the airlines’ operational cost by saving the ground crew’s time and efforts.

Airline industry is looking for lightweight ULD with the prime focus to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. During the last ten years, industry has noticed remarkable research & development in lightweighting the containers. Many companies have succeeded in developing lightweight containers by forming strategic alliances with industry stakeholders. They are opting composite materials by replacing heavy metals to make containers lightweight. The key ULD management companies are replacing their heavy-weight containers with lightweight composites containers.

The momentum of lightweight containers does not extend to pallets. Some companies developed composite pallets in order to reduce the overall weight but they could not offer other required properties and performance, such as durability. Composite pallets had higher damage rate than conventional pallets.

The global air cargo ULD market offers an attractive growth opportunity and is expected to grow at 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Growing cargo traffic owning to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income, lightweight ULD, and advancement in technology are some of the major drivers of the market.

Containers are expected to remain the largest device type in the global air cargo ULD market during the forecast period. Higher preference over pallets, safer device to transport cargo, and ease of loading and unloading are some of the growth drivers of the air cargo containers segment. Lightweight container is the mega trend in the global ULD market.

The global air cargo ULD is segmented into six categories: LD3, LD6, LD7, LD11, M1, and Others. There are several types of ULD used on the passenger, cargo, and military aircraft. The selection of ULD is dependent on the type of aircraft, nature of goods, airline requirements, and combination of unit load device (ULDs). LD3 is the most widely preferred ULD type on both passenger and cargo aircraft and is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, DC-10, MD-11, A330, A350XWB, and A380. LD3 can also be alternatively used by replacing other containers.

ULDs are used in both lower hold as well as main deck in an aircraft. Passenger aircraft uses mainly lower hold for ULD, whereas cargo aircraft uses both main deck and lower hold for ULD. Lower deck is expected to remain the largest deck type for global air cargo ULD market during the forecast period due to their use by both passenger and cargo aircraft.

Composite materials based air cargo ULD are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand of lightweight containers for reducing operational cost by increasing fuel efficiency is the major driver of the segment. High durability and increased life of containers are some of the other drivers of the segment. Composites based containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of same sized aluminum based containers.

Wide body aircraft is expected to remain the largest aircraft type for the global air cargo ULD market during the forecast period. High number of ULDs per aircraft, increasing deliveries of wide body aircraft, and increasing demand of wide body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment. Wide body aircraft is expected to experience the fastest growth for the same period.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw materials suppliers, panel manufacturers, ULD manufacturers, distributors, ULD management companies, and airline companies. The key air cargo ULD manufacturers are Zodiac Aerospace, Cargo Composites, Nordisk Aviation, VRR Aviation, and Satco Inc. Lightweight containers, partnership with ULD management companies, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,500 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 12 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends of the carbon brakes market

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global air cargo unit load device market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Air Cargo ULD Market, By Device Type

• Containers (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Pallets (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo ULD Market, By Product Type

• LD3 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• LD6 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• LD7 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• LD11 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• M1 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo ULD Market, By Deck Type

• Lower Deck (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Main Deck (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo Containers Market, By Material Type

• Composites based ULD (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Metal based ULD (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Other Materials based ULD (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo Containers Market, By Aircraft Type

• Narrow Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Wide Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo ULD Market, By Region

• North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific)

• Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Middle East and Latin America)

