Air Bearing Spindle Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers

Air Bearing Spindle Market Insights

Air bearing spindle is a motor-driven shaft that either position and transmits power to a cutting tool or holds a workpiece. Air bearing spindles have the advantages of very low error motions due to fluid-film-averaging effect, frictionless & high-performance positioning, cleanliness, and minimal maintenance. Thus, air bearing spindle is equipped with air bearings which allow the spindle to rotate at higher speeds.

For applications, such as semiconductor processing, air bearing spindle provide an accurate, smooth, and repeatable motion, thereby, resulting in a better surface finish. In contrast to ball bearing spindles, air bearings spindles ensure minimal subsurface fracture in machining of materials with a high level of hardness and deliver constant bearing stiffness. Importantly, air is the only lubrication used in air bearing spindle; therefore air bearing technology is ideal where there must be no contamination of the working environment and work piece. Subsequently, aforementioned advantages linked with air bearings encourage the demand for air bearing spindle. Favorable economic conditions and growing electronic industry will spring up the growth of the global air bearing spindle market. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global air bearing spindle market.

Global Air Bearing Spindle Market: Dynamics

With an advent of new technologies, the demand for optical and electronics product is expected to surge and consequently, the production of semiconductors to elevate. This demand will proliferate lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of the air bearing spindle. Moving ahead, one of the vital applications of air bearing spindle is in PCB (Printed Circuit Board) manufacturing. PCB manufacturing is growing exponentially on the back of growing demand for computers, LCDs, LEDs, electronic gadgets, and among others suggesting a positive outlook for air bearing spindle market.

Robust sales growth in the semiconductor market will strengthen the demand for air bearing spindle in the manufacturing facilities across the globe. In addition to this, the electronics industry continues to evolve rapidly with new technologies continuing to put increased demands on the manufacturer/supplier. Thus, the positive growth outlook is anticipated for air bearing spindle market. Lastly, developments and ongoing improvements in some of the key areas of air bearing spindle are consistently redefining the boundaries of what can be achieved and broadening the scope for the use of the air bearing spindle.

Global Air Bearing Spindle Market: Regional Outlook

Growth in the North American electronics industry has been witnessing a solid outlook for past few years which will squarely impact the sales of the air bearing spindle. The sales growth of electronics manufacturing services has plateaued at low double-digit growth over the past few years. China, Taiwan, and Japan are the global drivers in terms of electronics production against the backdrop of significant production capabilities and low cost manufacturing. Consequently, air bearing spindle market will continue to observe hefty growth rates over the coming years. Moreover, India and SEAP countries are foreseen to witness healthy demand for electronics and auxiliary products. Growth of mobile phone market in India coupled with increase in number of mobile phone factories will likely to upsurge the demand for air bearing spindle. Also, increase in consumer spending across the Middle East & Africa set to encourage high production levels and a substantial demand for air bearing spindle.

Global Air Bearing Spindle Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global air bearing spindle market discerned across the value chain include:

Westwind Air Bearings (Novanta Inc.)

NTN Corporation

Seagull Solutions, Inc.

FME Corp.

Fives Landis Ltd. (Cranfield Precision)

Air Bearings Ltd

PI Nelson Air Corp

Cranfield Precision

