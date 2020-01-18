Air and Water Pollution Control Equipment Market 2019: Future Trends, Key Players: Ecolab, Alfa Laval, Longking, GE and More..

Air and Water Pollution Control Equipment Market

Air & Water pollution control equipment is a vital component of industrial processes that cannot be neglected.in any industry. Oil & Gas, energy production, coal and metal mining, chemical, and waste management industries are a few of the big-league players that have played a considerable role in polluting the environment.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 15 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area of value also the leader in the whole Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment.

Asia-Pacific occupied 42.88% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively accounted for around 24.74% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales revenue.

The worldwide market for Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 33300 million US$ in 2024, from 27200 million US$ in 2019

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ecolab, Alfa Laval, Longking, GE, SUEZ (GE Water), GEA, FLSmidth, Evoqua Water, AAF International, Sumitomo, Foster Wheeler, Feida, Balcke-Dürr, Xylem, Babcock & Wilcox, Ducon Technologies, Wartsila, SPC, Yara Marine Technologies, Dürr AG, Veolia, Sinoma, KC Cottrell, Fives, CECO Environmental, Tianjie Group, HUBER Group, Hamon, Thermax, SHENGYUN, BHEL, Pall Corporation, Jiulong, JOHN ZINK COMPANY

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air Pollution Control Equipment

Water Pollution Control Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Chemical

Power Generation

Municipal

Other

Global Air and Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Air and Water Pollution Control Equipment Market report.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Air and Water Pollution Control Equipment market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.