AIOps Platform Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the AIOps Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AIOps Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, big data, and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in IT budget. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

Vmware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Moogsoft

FixStream

Correlsense

AIMS Innovation

Corvil

ExtraHop

Devo

Tech Mahindra

ITRS

Loom Systems

Interlink Software

Grok

CloudFabrix

Dynatrace

Logz.io

Appnomic Systems

OpsDataStore

GAVS Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 AIOps Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AIOps Platform

1.2 Classification of AIOps Platform by Types

1.2.1 Global AIOps Platform Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global AIOps Platform Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global AIOps Platform Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Telecom and IT

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Government

1.3.8 Media and Entertainment

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global AIOps Platform Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AIOps Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AIOps Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AIOps Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AIOps Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AIOps Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of AIOps Platform (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Splunk

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Splunk AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 CA Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CA Technologies AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Vmware

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vmware AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Micro Focus

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Micro Focus AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 HCL Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 HCL Technologies AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AppDynamics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AppDynamics AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 BMC Software

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 AIOps Platform Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 BMC Software AIOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

