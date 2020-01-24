AIOps Platform Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “AIOps Platform Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “AIOps Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AIOps Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global AIOps Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AIOps Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.
North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, big data, and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in IT budget. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Splunk
CA Technologies
Vmware
Micro Focus
HCL Technologies
AppDynamics
BMC Software
Moogsoft
FixStream
Correlsense
AIMS Innovation
Corvil
ExtraHop
Devo
Tech Mahindra
ITRS
Loom Systems
Interlink Software
Grok
CloudFabrix
Dynatrace
Logz.io
Appnomic Systems
OpsDataStore
GAVS Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Government
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Media and Entertainment
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size
2.2 AIOps Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 AIOps Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Splunk
12.2.1 Splunk Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Splunk Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Splunk Recent Development
12.3 CA Technologies
12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Vmware
12.4.1 Vmware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Vmware Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vmware Recent Development
12.5 Micro Focus
12.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.6 HCL Technologies
12.6.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.6.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.7 AppDynamics
12.7.1 AppDynamics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.7.4 AppDynamics Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AppDynamics Recent Development
12.8 BMC Software
12.8.1 BMC Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.8.4 BMC Software Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 BMC Software Recent Development
12.9 Moogsoft
12.9.1 Moogsoft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Moogsoft Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Moogsoft Recent Development
12.10 FixStream
12.10.1 FixStream Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 AIOps Platform Introduction
12.10.4 FixStream Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 FixStream Recent Development
12.11 Correlsense
12.12 AIMS Innovation
12.13 Corvil
12.14 ExtraHop
12.15 Devo
12.16 Tech Mahindra
12.17 ITRS
12.18 Loom Systems
12.19 Interlink Software
12.20 Grok
12.21 CloudFabrix
12.22 Dynatrace
12.23 Logz.io
12.24 Appnomic Systems
12.25 OpsDataStore
12.26 GAVS Technologies
Continued….
