AIOps Platform Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report focuses on the global AIOps Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AIOps Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, big data, and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in IT budget. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

Vmware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Moogsoft

FixStream

Correlsense

AIMS Innovation

Corvil

ExtraHop

Devo

Tech Mahindra

ITRS

Loom Systems

Interlink Software

Grok

CloudFabrix

Dynatrace

Logz.io

Appnomic Systems

OpsDataStore

GAVS Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size

2.2 AIOps Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 AIOps Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

