AI in Transportation Market 2019 Size, Industry Growth, Share, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2023

The report on the global AI in Transportation market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s recently published report, the global AI in Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global AI in transportation market will growth at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.03% between 2017 to 2023. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1 Bn towards the end of the forecast period. AI is viewed as the next frontier of innovation in the transportation sector. With the advent of AI, automakers are bracing themselves for yet another technological disruption in the automotive sector. AI is expected to play an important role in enhancing road transportation in the future.

With the transportation sector being a primary growth engine of an economy, investment in the sector continues to grow. AI can overcome some most critical issues faced in transportation operations. Integration of AI is railway freights is also encouraging technology companies to shift their focus on AI.

Major Key Players

Continental AG,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

NVIDIA Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

Volvo Group,

Daimler AG,

Scania Group,

MAN SEPACCAR Inc.,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

Valeo SA,

Intel Corporation,

Alphabet Inc.,

Magna International Inc,

IBM Corporation.

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest report projects that the global AI in Transportation Market is poised to expand at 18.03% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the market is prognosticated to witness a growth of USD 1.87 Bn from 2017 to 2023-end.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report includes a thorough segmental analysis of market on the basis of IoT communication, machine learning technology, offerings, applications and technologies.

Based on IoT communication technologies, the market has been segmented into LPWAN, 5G and LTE. Of these, the LPWAN segment is accounts for the largest market share in terms of value. During the forecast period, the segment is projected to record a relatively higher CAGR.

Based on offerings, the market has been segmented into software and hardware. The software segment is further bifurcated into Ai solutions and AI platforms. In the AI solutions sub-segment, categories such as intelligent repair solutions and autonomous driving solutions are also covered. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into GPUs, CPUs, sensors and others.

Based on learning technology, the market has been segmented into computer vision, deep learning, context awareness, and natural language processing. Of these, the deep learning segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Deep leaning is viewed to have a key role in autonomous cars of the future.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into semi-autonomous trucks, predictive maintenance, autonomous truck, human-machine interface (HMI), truck platooning, precision and mapping and others (smart traffic management, and driverless buses). The human-machine interface (HMI) segment holds the lion’s share of the market in term of value. The semi-autonomous truck segment is expected to capture a comparatively string CAGR. This is mainly owing to the sharp rising in semi-autonomous trucks demand globally.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe have been considered among the key market for AI in transportation. In terms of revenue, North America represents a significant share of the global AI in transportation and the trend is likely to continue in the near future. Technologically advanced countries such as the U.S. and Canada present substantial market opportunities. Several domestic AI companies have come up in the U.S. as the country has a favourable business climate for AI. A number of US based companies have pioneered AI applications. Such factors support a quick AI adoption in the transportation sector in the US. Europe also present lucrative opportunities to market player as countries such as Germany, France, the U.K. Netherlands among others are technologically advanced and possess the necessary infrastructure for AI integration. In addition, factors such as rapid penetration of autonomous cars and present of vast transportation sector make a positive impact on the Europe AI in transportation market.

