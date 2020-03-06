AI in Telecommunication Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Study, Size and Profit Growth by Forecast to 2023

AI in Telecommunication Market Synopsis:

Artificial intelligence is being widely used in various industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, telecommunication among others. AI technology has the power to revolutionize the industrial processes by increasing productivity and operational efficiencies, saves money and time by automating industrial processes, helps businesses in faster decision making. In telecommunication industry, wireless communication has deep impact on the industry and its users, yet it is a complex invention. To solve the complex nature of wireless systems incorporate the use of AI in telecommunication industry. AI in telecommunication leads to intelligent decision making to manage dynamic network traffic and resources and brings automation in the industry to reduce cost and increase efficiency.

The key drivers for the growth of AI in Telecommunication Market is increasing demand for autonomously driven network solution. The networks in telecommunication are becoming complex in nature and are expanding in size which outstripping the human capabilities to manage such large size and complex networks. Hence, there is a need for highly sophisticated, intelligent and autonomous network driven solutions which can be provided using artificial intelligence in telecommunication. By use of these autonomous and intelligent network solutions, telecommunication companies are improving their speed of service, quality of network and enhancing customer experience with reduction in operating cost.

In today’s world, customer interact online using various social media platforms such as Facebook, twitter and blogs where they talk about their experiences and issues about the service providers, online. Thus, service providers must have the strategy and tools to collect such large amount of data and analyse it to provide attractive services and improve their customer retention. The other sources of data for telecom service providers are user call reports and network data. This data helps to get insights of network performance, which helps to reduce customer churn and increase profitability. Therefore, there is increasing need for data-driven solutions which is driving the growth of AI in telecommunication market.

Major Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Nuance Communication (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

ai (US)

Salesforce (US)

Infosys Limited (India)

Google LLC (US)

Segmentation.

The global AI in telecommunication market study aims at different segments such as component, deployment mode, technology, application, regions, and estimating market growth across these segments.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution is further sub-segmented into network optimization, network security, SDN (software-defined network) & NFV (network function virtualization), and others. The services are further sub-segmented into professional service and managed services.

By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By technology, the market is segmented into machine learning (ML) & deep learning (DL) and natural language processing (NLP).

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for AI in telecommnuication is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of AI in telecommnuication market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the global market of AI in telecommunication due to the presence of large number of key players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Cisco Systems which provides AI enabled solutions for telecommunication industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period for global AI in telecommunication market, due to digital transformation in various countries of this regions which enables the use of AI driven solutions in telecommunication.

Intended Audience:

Ai in telecommunication solution and service vendors

Application developers

System integrator

Government agencies

Application end-users

