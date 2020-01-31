AI in Oil and Gas Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2025

AI in Oil and Gas Industry 2019

In 2018, the global AI in Oil and Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global AI in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Intel (US)

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Numenta (US)

Sentient technologies (US)

Inbenta (US)

General Vision (US)

Cisco (US)

FuGenX Technologies (US)

Infosys (India)

Hortonworks (US)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Upstream

Downstream

Midstream

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Upstream

1.5.3 Downstream

1.5.4 Midstream

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Oil and Gas Market Size

2.2 AI in Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 AI in Oil and Gas Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM (US)

12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.2 Intel (US)

12.2.1 Intel (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.2.4 Intel (US) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intel (US) Recent Development

12.3 Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

12.3.1 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.3.4 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Recent Development

12.4 Google (US)

12.4.1 Google (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.4.4 Google (US) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Google (US) Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft (US)

12.5.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

12.6 Oracle (US)

12.6.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.7 Numenta (US)

12.7.1 Numenta (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AI in Oil and Gas Introduction

12.7.4 Numenta (US) Revenue in AI in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Numenta (US) Recent Development

