AI in Education Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global AI in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

For this report, the market is defined as the expenditure incurred by educational institutions toward Al solutions. End-user industries are limited to formal and informal educational institutions, and enterprises serving the K-12 sector and the higher education sector markets.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the AI in education market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region is witnessing investments in the market and various vendors in this region are focusing on providing innovative solutions. Moreover, the AI technology in the education is effectively used to create personalized course contents, enhance teaching performance, and reduce manual work.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Pearson

Microsoft

AWS

Nuance Communications

Cognizant

OSMO

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Querium

Third Space Learning

Aleks

Blackboard

Bridgeu

Carnegie Learning

Century

Cognii

Dreambox Learning

Elemental Path

Fishtree

Jellynote

Jenzabar

Knewton

Luilishuo

Metacog

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutes

Educational Publishers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

