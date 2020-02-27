AI IN EDUCATION 2019 GLOBAL MARKET – CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“AI in Education Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2024”
AI in Education Market 2019
This report focuses on the global AI in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Education development in United States, Europe and China.
For this report, the market is defined as the expenditure incurred by educational institutions toward Al solutions. End-user industries are limited to formal and informal educational institutions, and enterprises serving the K-12 sector and the higher education sector markets.
North America is expected to have the largest market size in the AI in education market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region is witnessing investments in the market and various vendors in this region are focusing on providing innovative solutions. Moreover, the AI technology in the education is effectively used to create personalized course contents, enhance teaching performance, and reduce manual work.
The key players covered in this study
Google
IBM
Pearson
Microsoft
AWS
Nuance Communications
Cognizant
OSMO
Quantum Adaptive Learning
Querium
Third Space Learning
Aleks
Blackboard
Bridgeu
Carnegie Learning
Century
Cognii
Dreambox Learning
Elemental Path
Fishtree
Jellynote
Jenzabar
Knewton
Luilishuo
Metacog
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Deep Learning and Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Market segment by Application, split into
Educational Institutes
Educational Publishers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI in Education development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
