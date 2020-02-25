AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 to 2028

Artificial intelligence AI in diagnostic imaging is gaining popularity and rapidly growing industry near the future. Implementation artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging will improve the efficiency of radiologist, pathologist, and other image-based diagnosticians. AI in diagnostic imaging will transform the healthcare industry as increased diagnostic accuracy, enhanced productivity, and improved clinical outcomes. AI in diagnostic imaging enables hospitals and diagnostic department to boost up the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures. AI in diagnostic imaging also provides a great learning of anatomical structure and human disorders. AI in diagnostic imaging expected to grow with double-digit growth rate over the forecast period. AI in diagnostic imaging is achieving strong growth as the capability to detect cancer at an early stage and track tumor development. AI in diagnostic imaging will create significant time saving with analyzing radiology reports. A large number of multi-national radiology and diagnostic imaging sector companies such as Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens are developing their own Artificial intelligence diagnostic imaging solution.

AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Demand for advanced technology for early diagnostic and imaging procedures is a major driving factor of the AI In diagnostic imaging market. Growing adoption of artificial intelligence to effectively manage healthcare imaging data expected to propel the growth for the AI in diagnostic imaging market. The government initiative to build up strong healthcare infrastructure and provide healthcare solution is expected favors the growth of the AI in diagnostic imaging market. Favorable government initiative and growing awareness should accelerate the penetration rate of artificial intelligence technology. Increasing number of joint ventures and the presence of a large number of technology-based companies favors the growth of the AI In diagnostic imaging market. Growing aging population and increasing incidence of chronic illness and morbidity create high demand for advanced imaging technologies.

AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, AI in Diagnostic Imaging market can be segmented as:

AI-powered Ultrasound Scanners

AI-powered CT Scanners

AI-powered MRI Systems

AI-powered Optical Coherence Tomography Devices

Others

On the basis of end user, AI in Diagnostic Imaging market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Overview

AI in diagnostic imaging market is growing with a faster growth rate as an increasing need for advanced technologies in the diagnostic imaging. AI will not diagnose patients and replacing doctors while it augmenting their ability to find the key and relevant data need to care of the patient. Increasing investments in the healthcare industry and growing interest big players & start-up companies to develop artificial intelligence diagnostic imaging algorithms and tools will accelerate the growth of the AI in Diagnostic Imaging market. Artificial intelligence is one the revolutionary technology, which gaining higher demand in the healthcare market. AI in diagnostic imaging is reduced the radiologist efforts to maintain the record. Artificial intelligence will play a key role in the diagnostic imaging market. Manufacturers are gearing up to make their imaging machine intelligent by integrating with AI scanners.

AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, AI in diagnostic imaging market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for AI in diagnostic imaging market due to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence in the U.S. healthcare market and a large number of players in the region. Western European expected to contribute the second largest revenue share in AI in diagnostic imaging market owing to higher adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies. Asia Pacific excluding Japan AI in diagnostic imaging market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure, healthcare infrastructure development and government support to provide healthcare solutions.

AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global AI in diagnostic imaging market identify across the value chain are Canon Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, DeepMind Technologies, Subtle Medical Inc., Samsung Healthcare, Butterfly Network Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

