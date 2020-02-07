AI IN BANKING MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, DEVELOPMENT, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the AI in Banking market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI in Banking business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI in Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the AI in Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Analytics

Chatbots

Robotic process automation (RPA)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blue Frog Robotics

Bsh Hausgeräte

Fanuc

Hanson Robotics

Harman International Industries

IBM

Intel

Cisco Systems

ABB

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI in Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of AI in Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI in Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI in Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

