AI in Aerospace and Defense Market Scope, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Technology Trends

The market for AI in Aerospace and Defense is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “AI in Aerospace and Defense-Thematic Research” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the AI in Aerospace and Defense sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2280129

AI in Aerospace and Defense – Thematic Research

Summary

AI is still in its infancy, despite the R&D effort that has been expended on it over the years, and in a decade’s time today’s state of the art will seem rudimentary and simplistic. Therefore, when looking at potential winners in this theme, it is as important to gauge their ability to innovate over the long-term as it is to evaluate the current state of their AI offerings. Leading the way with the development of AI technologies are the US and China, who are also the two biggest military spenders. The former can count on its global technology giants, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and IBM. Their strength is derived from a combination of factors, including access to huge datasets, essential for training AI systems, and significant amounts of computing power. Over the next few years, these US-headquartered companies will face increasing competition from Chinas tech powerhouses, including Baidu and Alibaba.

Scope

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our thematic engine. About our Thematic Research Ecosystem –

– GlobalData has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, GlobalDatas thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, GlobalData tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in GlobalData thematic engine help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

Reasons to buy

– Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

– Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape

– Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global Aerospace & Defense.

– Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.

Browse Full Report with [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/ai-in-aerospace-and-defense-thematic-research-report.html

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING

Definitions

Seven key AI technologies

TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Aerospace and defense trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Timeline

VALUE CHAIN

Machine learning

Data science

Conversational platforms

Computer vision

AI chips

Smart robots

Context-aware computing

IMPACT OF AI ON AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE

Industry use cases

Military use cases

Key recommendations

COMPANIES SECTION

Public companies

Private companies

Aerospace and defense service companies

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Continued………@#

Enquire about this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2280129

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Packaging market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/