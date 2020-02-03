AI Image Recognition Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

AI Image Recognition Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. AI Image Recognition Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of AI Image Recognition market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, AI Image Recognition market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

AI Image Recognition market is expected to register a CAGR of about 31.9% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, AI Image Recognition market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Competitor Analysis of AI Image Recognition Market:

AI Image Recognition market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Google LLC, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc, IBM Corp, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Corp, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Xilinx, Inc.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the AI Image Recognition market report. Moreover, in order to determine AI Image Recognition market attractiveness, the report analyses the AI Image Recognition industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the AI Image Recognition Market:

March 2018 – Microsoft released new version of Azure SDK for Go- version 15. Azure SDK for Go provides packages for managing and using Azure services

November 2017 – Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced five new machine learning services and the deep learning-enabled video camera for developers. Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Translate, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Rekognition Video allow app developers to easily build applications that transcribe speech to text, translate text between languages, extract insights from text, and analyze videos

Drivers

– Declining Costs of Hardware

– Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

– Growing AI Adoption

