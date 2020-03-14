AI Assisted Robots Market Report Explored in Latest Research

AI Assisted Robots: Introduction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted robotics industry can be classified into the interactive and industrial segment in which all the manufacturing sectors fall under the industrial segment while government sector, commercial sector, and household sector come under the interactive segment. AI Assisted Robots are available in all shapes and sizes, from the micro level to huge air and ground systems, and they are usually employed for tasks that hectic, repetitive, dangerous, or in hard-to-reach areas. AI assisted robots or artificially intelligent robots are intended for manipulating the physical properties of the prospective object by picking, modifying, or moving the object thereby eliminating the manpower form exhaustive and repetitive tasks. Thus, the AI assisted robots are pre-programmed robots that include machine learning and programme intelligence as well. Industry giants are undertaking various projects for the research development of intelligent application centered on machine learning along with AI based technologies. It’s an ongoing trend in the AI assisted robots market which is anticipated to intensify over the forecast period.

AI Assisted Robots: Market Dynamics

Nowadays, AI Assisted Robots are being hugely employed in various end use industries, such as Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Construction, Military, Healthcare, Consumer, Logistics & Transportation, and Packaging. Amongst these end use industries, the automotive industry is estimated to be the emerging sector in the AI assisted robots market, whereas the healthcare sector is predicted to be the leading industry in the global AI Assisted Robots market.

In the recent past, one of the primary AI Assisted Robots that have been gaining traction in the global AI assisted robots market is artificially intelligent cobot (collaborative robots). These AI assisted robots to support manpower by automating physically demanding and repetitive tasks. AI assisted collaborative robots can be employed in various applications including production sites.

Also, the increasing cost of manpower in developed countries is expected to need AI assisted robots in order to reduce the overall cost. Though the AI Assisted Robots are expensive, its return on investment is high and of short duration. However, the adoption of AI Assisted Robots might increase the unemployment in developing and under-developed regions hence these regions are reluctant to adopt AI assisted robots which could hinder the growth of the global AI assisted robots market.

AI Assisted Robots: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use industries, the global AI Assisted Robots market can be segmented into the following,

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Construction

Military

Healthcare

Consumer

Logistics & Transportation

Packaging

AI Assisted Robots: Regional Market Outlook

Government of various countries, particularly European countries, are inclined towards people safety and have implemented stringent regulations pertaining to the same, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for AI assisted robots in manufacturing plants. Hence, Europe’s AI assisted robots market is stipulated to have a positive outlook during the forecast period. In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the foremost region, especially China, India, Australia, and Ireland, and in coming few years the region is forecasted to hold a significant share in the AI assisted robots market. In the Americas, AI assisted robots, such as vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners, are estimated to have had an overwhelming share in the region’s AI assisted robots market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are foreseen as in the introductory phase of the global AI assisted robots market.

AI Assisted Robots: Market Key Players

