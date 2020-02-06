Agrochemicals Market Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2025

Agrochemical a contraction of agricultural chemical, is a chemical product used in agriculture. In most cases, agrichemical refers to pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides. It may also include synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents, and concentrated stores of raw animal manure.This report mainly covers insecticide, herbicide, fungicide and plant growth regulator.While we also have other reports about fertilizer and other agriculture products.

Global agrochemical is mainly produced in North America, Europe, India, China, Latin America and Japan. China and North America are leading production regions.

The global Agrochemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agrochemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agrochemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPLformerlay United Phosphorus

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Plant Growth Regulator

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals