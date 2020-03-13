Agrochemicals Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The global Agrochemicals market was valued at USD 215.15 million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 308.9 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The market is growing by several factors such as increasing grain demand globally, limited natural resources, and limited land for agriculture. In addition, using of bio-based products and some regulatory guidelines are also impacting the global agrochemicals market.

Increasing demand for farming land leading to growth of agrochemicals market:

Within the 13 billion hectares of total land, only 1.6 billion is under farmland production where Middle East & Africa accounted for largest share of farmland. With growing demand for more farming land is driving the usage of agrochemicals which helps to yield more within available resources.

Until now demand has been met primarily through yield improvement. However, the improvement rate of yields in the major grains has been slowing down and will not be sufficient to fulfill increasing demand. To meet future global grain demand, the FAO estimates suggest that ~80% of crop production growth by 2050 is expected to come from higher yields, but land available for farming will also have to expand, which is difficult in the present scenario.

The global Agrochemicals market is segmented by Additives into Pesticides (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Others), Fertilizers Market (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash, Others), Adjuvants (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), and Plant Growth Regulators (Auxins, Cytokinins, Others). By Crops, the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamental, Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, and Others.

The Additives segment is further segmented into Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, and Others. Among these, Herbicides accounted for the largest market share of over 40% of the total agrochemicals market followed by Fungicides and Insecticides. Herbicides are widely used in several crops such as Soybean, Cereal, Maize, and Rice.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW.

Some of the major players of global agrochemicals market are: BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation and Monsanto Company.

Here are some recent developments in agrochemicals market:

In Feb 2018, RPC Promens Montpont made the containers more enhanced for the Agrochemicals market, integrating plastics light weight and easy handling with better robustness and durability.

In Oct 2017, Bayer announced to sell glufosinate-ammonium business and the related LibertyLink™ technology and some seeds business as a strategy to concentrate on the acquired business of Monsanto.

In May 2016, Bayer announced the acquisition of Monsanto to dominate the global Agriculture market.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Scope of the Report:

By Additives

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Adjuvants

Plant Growth Regulators

By Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamental

Grains & Cereals

Oil crops & Pulses

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Global. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Agrochemicals– Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Agrochemicals – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Porter 5 Forces

3.3 Import & Export Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Agrochemicals- product Analysis

4.1 By Pesticides

4.1.1 Insecticides

4.1.1.1 Synthetic Insecticides

4.1.1.2 Bio-Insecticides

4.1.2 Herbicides

4.1.2.1 Synthetic Herbicides

4.1.2.2 Bio-Herbicides

4.1.3 Fungicides

4.1.3.1 Sythetic Fungicides

4.1.3.2 Bio-Fungicides

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Fertilizers Market

4.2.1 Nitrogenous

4.2.1.1 Urea

4.2.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

4.2.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate

4.2.1.4 Ammonium Sulfate

4.2.1.5 Ammonia

4.2.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

4.2.2 Phosphate

4.2.2.1 Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

4.2.2.2 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

4.2.2.3 Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

4.2.2.4 Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

4.2.3 Potassic

4.2.4 Micronutrient-Based Fertilizers

4.3 Adjuvants

4.3.1 Activator Adjuvants

4.3.2 Utility Adjuvants

4.4. Plant Growth Regulators

4.4.1 Cytokinins

4.4.2 Auxins

4.4.3 Others

…………

Chapter 7 Global Agrochemicals- Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Price Trend Analysis

7.3 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

7.4 Product Benchmarking

Chapter 8 Global Agrochemicals- Company Profiles

8.1 BASF SE

8.2 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

8.3 Bayer Cropscience AG

8.4 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

8.5 FMC Corporation

8.6 Monsanto Company

8.7 Nufarm Limited

8.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

8.9 Syngenta AG

8.10 The DOW Chemical Company

8.11 Yara International ASA

8.12 The Mosaic Company

Chapter 9 Global Agrochemicals- Appendix

9.1 Sources

9.2 Analysis Supporting Database

