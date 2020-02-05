Agriculture Technology Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

Agriculture is one of the world’s oldest industries which has been fulfilling basic humanity needs. In order to safeguard global food security, Agricultural technology has emerged as an indispensable tool. The report “Global Agriculture Technology Market – Focus on Precision Farming: Industry Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global agriculture technology market, emphasizing on precision farming.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

Precision Farming

GNSS Application in Agriculture

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of World

Key Vendors

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Ag Junction (U.S.)

Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Topcon

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Table of Contents

1.Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Background

3.2 Agriculture Value Chain

3.3 Trends in Agricultural Research

3.4 Challenges in the sector

3.5 Solution – Agriculture Technology

4. Agriculture Technology

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Benefits of Agricultural Technology

4.2 Agriculture Technology: Major Clusters

4.2.1 AGRICULTURAL BIOSCIENCE

4.2.2 DATA-ENABLED AGRICULTURE

4.2.3 AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS

4.2.4 SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS

4.2.5 Agricultural Processing

4.2.6 Alternative Business Models

4.3 Agricultural Technology Roadmap

4.3.1 Agriculture Technology Value Chain

4.4 Agricultural Technology – Application in Various Fields

4.4.1 Large Field Arable Farming

4.4.2 Small-Medium Field Arable Farming

4.4.3 Livestock and Animal Monitoring in Fields

4.4.4 In-door Horticulture

5. Precision Agriculture

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Evolution

5.1.2 Benefits

5.1.3 Key Technologies

5.1.4 Variable-rate application (VRA)

5.2 GNSS application in Agriculture

5.2.1 Precision Agriculture Solution by various GNSS

6. Market Analysis

6.1 Global Precision Farming Market Analysis

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Market Share by Region (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Precision Farming Market: Regional Analysis

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 South America

6.2.5 Rest of World

6.3 Global GNSS-Agriculture Market Analysis

6.3.1 Global GNSS Installed Base

6.3.2 Global GNSS Market Penetration

6.3.3 Global GNSS Devices Shipments by Application

6.4 Global GNSS Market: Regional Analysis

6.4.1 North America- GNSS Installed Base

6.4.2 Europe- GNSS Installed Base

6.4.3 Asia Pacific GNSS Installed Base

6.4.4 Shipments of GNSS devices by application

7. Global Agriculture Technology Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Agtech Financing

7.1.2 Precision spray technology

7.1.3 Increased use of UAVs

7.1.4 Variable-rate (VR) planting

7.1.5 Integration of GNSS positioning in FMIS

7.2 Drivers

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Food Products

7.2.2 Declining Arable Land per Capita

7.2.3 Variability in Climatic Conditions

7.2.4 Growth of private funding

7.2.5 Environmental Gain

7.3 Restraints

7.3.1 DATA PRIVACY

7.3.2 Inadequate Technological Infrastaructure

7.3.3 Shortage of Skilled Agricultural Manpower

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profile

9.1 Deere & Company (U.S.)

9.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

9.3 Ag Junction (U.S.)

9.4 Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.)

9.5 Topcon

9.6 AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

