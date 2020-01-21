Agriculture Submersible Pump 2019 Global Market Key Players – Grundfos, Franklin Electric, Shimge Pump, Wilo, Mono, Dongyin Pump, Leo, Ebara Pumps – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The worldwide market for Agriculture Submersible Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Agriculture Submersible Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Grundfos
Franklin Electric
Shimge Pump
Wilo
Mono
Dongyin Pump
Leo
Ebara Pumps
Suprasuny
Cornell Pump
Dayuan Pump
Xylem
Kaiquan Pump
Sulzer
Junhe Pump
Flowserve
CNP
KSB
KBL
Lingxiao Pump
East Pump
Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697728-global-agri…
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Oil-Immersed Type
Water Immersion Type
Dry Type
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Irrigation
Spray
Supply
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3697728-global-agriculture…
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Agriculture Submersible Pump Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Oil-Immersed Type
1.2.2 Water Immersion Type
1.2.3 Dry Type
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Irrigation
1.3.2 Spray
1.3.3 Supply
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Grundfos
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Grundfos Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Franklin Electric
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Franklin Electric Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Shimge Pump
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Shimge Pump Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Wilo
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Wilo Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Mono
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Mono Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Dongyin Pump
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Dongyin Pump Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Leo
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Agriculture Submersible Pump Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Leo Agriculture Submersible Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)