Agriculture packaging Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global Agriculture Packaging Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agriculture Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Agriculture packaging market manufacturers are mainly highlighting on mounting footprint through convenience and sustainable packaging. Several packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, bottles, etc. with better ability to withstand unwanted atmospheric conditions such as rain, sunlight, etc. and helps in increasing the shelf life of pesticides. Containers, pouches, bags, etc. which are used for packaging of pesticides also provides protection from climatic, mechanical and biological factors. Agrochemicals are critical to the agricultural sector, as they facilitate growth of the sector while preventing/reducing the impact of disasters. Therefore, the need for packaging for agricultural products is expected to remain as critical during the forecast period as it is now.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bemis Company, Inc

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H.B. Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A

Greif, Inc

Time Technoplast Ltd

Berry Global, Inc

Proampac LLC

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Agriculture Packaging Market Research Report 2018

1 Agriculture Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agriculture Packaging

1.2 Agriculture Packaging Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Pouches

1.2.4 Bags / Bins

1.2.5 Silo bags

1.2.6 Clamshells

1.2.7 Bottle

1.2.8 Trays

1.2.9 Bulk Containers

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Global Agriculture Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture Packaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Seeds & Pesticides

1.3.3 Silage

1.3.4 Food grains

1.3.5 Vegetable & Fruits

1.4 Global Agriculture Packaging Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 26 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Agriculture Packaging (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

7 Global Agriculture Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Bemis Company, Inc

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Bemis Company, Inc Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sonoco Products Company

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sonoco Products Company Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Mondi Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Mondi Group Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 LC Packaging International BV

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 LC Packaging International BV Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Packaging Corporation of America

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Packaging Corporation of America Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 H.B. Fuller Company

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 H.B. Fuller Company Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Atlantic Packaging

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Agriculture Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Atlantic Packaging Agriculture Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

