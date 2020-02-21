Agriculture packaging 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Agriculture Packaging Market 2019
This report studies the global Agriculture Packaging Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agriculture Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Agriculture packaging market manufacturers are mainly highlighting on mounting footprint through convenience and sustainable packaging. Several packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, bottles, etc. with better ability to withstand unwanted atmospheric conditions such as rain, sunlight, etc. and helps in increasing the shelf life of pesticides. Containers, pouches, bags, etc. which are used for packaging of pesticides also provides protection from climatic, mechanical and biological factors. Agrochemicals are critical to the agricultural sector, as they facilitate growth of the sector while preventing/reducing the impact of disasters. Therefore, the need for packaging for agricultural products is expected to remain as critical during the forecast period as it is now.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Bemis Company, Inc
Sonoco Products Company
Mondi Group
LC Packaging International BV
Packaging Corporation of America
H.B. Fuller Company
Atlantic Packaging
NNZ Group
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd
International Paper Company
DS Smith Plc
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp
Silgan Holdings, Inc.
Tetra Pak International S.A
Greif, Inc
Time Technoplast Ltd
Berry Global, Inc
Proampac LLC
Klöckner Pentaplast Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pouches
Bags / Bins
Silo bags
Clamshells
Bottle
Trays
Bulk Containers
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Seeds & Pesticides
Silage
Food grains
Vegetable & Fruits
