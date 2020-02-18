Agriculture Micronutrients Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, Size to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Agriculture Micronutrients Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Agricultural micronutrients are elements that control certain activities in crops to increase the yield and improve their quality. These agricultural micronutrients help in protecting crops from insects and infections, ensuring the proper growth of crops and good health of supply chain and consumers.

As the deficiency of micronutrients can lead to various diseases in plants that may reduce quality and quantity of plants. Increasing preference for Genetically Modified (GM) seeds across the globe is also likely to impact the growth of the global market for agriculture micronutrients. Increasing use of chemical fertilizer is also driving the growth of micronutrients, as it protects crops from insects, UV radiations, and also offer increased yield. The demand for zinc is growing across various regions especially in the Asia Pacific. Owing to the deficiency of zinc in soil, the productivity of agricultural crop is decreasing. Hence, increasing number of companies are focusing on providing zinc as micronutrient for agricultural crops. However, factors such as extensive irrigation facilities, mining of micronutrient reserves and increasing use of high chemical fertilizers are resulting in the global shortage of micronutrients.

The global Agriculture Micronutrients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture Micronutrients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Micronutrients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

The Mosaic Company

Land O’Lakes

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Zinc

Boron

Copper

Manganese

Molybdenum

Iron

Segment by Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

What are the key drivers which will drive the market to next level?

Which are the demand dominating regions and how these regions will grow in the coming years?

Who all are the key players providing Agriculture Micronutrients?

What is the market share of key players in the Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market and how market share dynamics will change in the coming years?

