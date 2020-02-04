Agricultural UAV Market| Global Upcoming Trends, Business Strategy And Outlook 2019-2025

Agricultural UAV is drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.
Through an extensive analysis of the upcoming growth opportunities for companies in the agriculture UAV market, our industry research analysts have predicted that countries in the North Americas will be the major contributor to the agricultural UAV industry growth throughout the predicted period.
The global Agricultural UAV market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agricultural UAV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural UAV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AeroVironment
AgEagle Aerial Systems
Delair-Tech
DJI
Parrot Drones
PrecisionHawk
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fixed-wing agricultural UAV
Multi-rotor agricultural UAV
Hybrid agricultural UAV
Segment by Application
Field Mapping
VRA
Crop Spraying
Crop Scouting
Livestock
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Agricultural UAV Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural UAV
1.2 Agricultural UAV Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural UAV Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Fixed-wing agricultural UAV
1.2.3 Multi-rotor agricultural UAV
1.2.4 Hybrid agricultural UAV
2 Global Agricultural UAV Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Agricultural UAV Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Agricultural UAV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Agricultural UAV Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural UAV Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Agricultural UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends
