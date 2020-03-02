Agricultural Testing Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Global Agricultural Testing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

SGS (Switzerland)

Eurofins (Luxembourg)

Intertek (UK)

Bureau Veritas (France)

TUV Nord Group (Germany)

ALS Limited (Australia)

Merieux (US)

AsureQuality (New Zealand)

RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand)

Agrifood Technology (Australia)

Apal Agricultural Laboratory (Australia)

SCS Global (US)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Agricultural Testing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Soil

Water

Seed

Compost

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Safety Testing

Quality Assurance

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Agricultural Testing Market Research Report 2018

1 Agricultural Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Testing

1.2 Agricultural Testing Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Testing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Agricultural Testing Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Soil

1.2.4 Water

1.2.5 Seed

1.2.6 Compost

1.3 Global Agricultural Testing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Testing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Safety Testing

1.3.3 Quality Assurance

1.4 Global Agricultural Testing Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Testing Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Agricultural Testing (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Testing Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Agricultural Testing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 SGS (Switzerland)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Agricultural Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 SGS (Switzerland) Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Eurofins (Luxembourg)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Agricultural Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Eurofins (Luxembourg) Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Intertek (UK)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Agricultural Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Intertek (UK) Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Bureau Veritas (France)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Agricultural Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Bureau Veritas (France) Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 TUV Nord Group (Germany)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Agricultural Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 TUV Nord Group (Germany) Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 ALS Limited (Australia)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Agricultural Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 ALS Limited (Australia) Agricultural Testing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

