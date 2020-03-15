Agricultural Surfactant Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2023

Agriculture Surfactants Market Overview:

Agriculture surfactants are the additives used in agrochemical formulations to improve the effectiveness of agricultural pesticides. Agricultural Surfactant Market 2019: by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography, Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2023. Agricultural surfactants decrease the surface tension of water in the spray solution of pesticides, and thereby improves its wettability, spreading ability, retention, and penetration on the leaf surface. Surfactants reduce the required quantity of pesticides since less active compounds are needed during foliar uptake, thus decreases the overall cost and pollution. They are applied to the crops by adding to the pesticides formulations such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, foliar nutrients, and plant growth regulators to provide effective crop protection.

Modern agricultural practices and adoption of advanced technologies such as “agriculture 4.0” a kind of precision farming is expected to be the major driver of the global agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period. Growing concern regarding global food security is another major factor likely to drive the global agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period. Monetary burden owing to the high consumption of pesticides to increase product yield are likely to surge the global agricultural surfactants market, which reduces the amount of agrochemical to be used by increasing its retention, penetration and spreading ability. Furthermore, bio-based surfactants market is likely to witness a surge in growth owing to their environment-friendly, biodegradable, and less toxic characteristics and thus is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

However, genetically modified seeds ensure increased yield with the reduction in the use of agrochemicals and pesticides are likely to be the restraining factor for the growth of the agricultural surfactants market during the review period 2018-2023. Additionally, growing emphasis on sustainable farming is also slowing down the use of agrochemicals, and thus are likely to prove a threat to the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the synthetic agricultural surfactants market is likely to witness declining growth during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for its bio-based counterparts.

Agriculture Surfactants Market Segmentation

On the basis of the product type, the global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric. The non-ionic agricultural surfactants held the largest market share of the global agricultural surfactants market under product type category in 2017 owing to their wide consumption in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides on account of their good wetting and spreading characteristics and is expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period.

On the basis of the substrate type, the global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into synthetic and bio-based. The synthetic agricultural surfactants held the larger share of the global agricultural surfactants market in 2017. However, bio-based agricultural surfactants are expected to show robust growth due to growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives on account of environmental health concerns and growing regulations in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

On the basis of the crop type, the global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruit & vegetables, and others. Cereals & grains accounted to have the huge consumption of agricultural surfactants in 2017 and are expected to exhibit a significant demand for agricultural surfactants during the forecast period. Other crop types are also expected to witness a considerable demand for agricultural surfactants during the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators, and others. The herbicides segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural surfactants market in 2017 owing to the vast consumption of agricultural surfactants in herbicide formulations to improve the dispersing, spreading, wetting, retention, penetration, and surface modifying properties of herbicide liquids. Other application segments are also expected to witness growing demand for agricultural surfactants during the forecast period with the growing technological innovations.

Agriculture Surfactants Market Regional Analysis

The global agricultural surfactants market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of the global agricultural surfactants market in 2017, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the agricultural surfactants and is expected to witness rising demand during the forecast period. Latin America market is also expected to experience a considerable growth during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is likely to exhibit a moderate demand for agricultural surfactants during the forecast period.

Agriculture Surfactants Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global agricultural surfactants market are Nufarm Limited (Australia), Croda International Plc (U.K), Stepan Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Loveland Products, Inc. (U.S.), DowDuPont, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), Clariant International AG (Switzerland), Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (U.S.), and CEFIC (Belgium).

