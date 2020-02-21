Agricultural Software Industry 2018 Analysis and Forecast Market Research Report 2025

Agricultural Software Market – 2018

In 2018, the global Agricultural Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agricultural Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Solum

Blue River Technology

Farmeron

Edyn

Climate Corp

AG Leader Technology

Agjunction

EFC Systems

Deere & Company

SST Development Group

Agrivi

Dickey-John

Granular

Agrovision B.V.

Trimble Navigation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Delivery Model

Cloud-Based Delivery Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Animal husbandry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agricultural Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agricultural Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise Delivery Model

1.4.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Model

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Animal husbandry

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agricultural Software Market Size

2.2 Agricultural Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Agricultural Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Agricultural Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agricultural Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Agricultural Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Agricultural Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Agricultural Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Agricultural Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Solum

12.1.1 Solum Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.1.4 Solum Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Solum Recent Development

12.2 Blue River Technology

12.2.1 Blue River Technology Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.2.4 Blue River Technology Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Blue River Technology Recent Development

12.3 Farmeron

12.3.1 Farmeron Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.3.4 Farmeron Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Farmeron Recent Development

12.4 Edyn

12.4.1 Edyn Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.4.4 Edyn Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Edyn Recent Development

12.5 Climate Corp

12.5.1 Climate Corp Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.5.4 Climate Corp Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Climate Corp Recent Development

12.6 AG Leader Technology

12.6.1 AG Leader Technology Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.6.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development

12.7 Agjunction

12.7.1 Agjunction Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.7.4 Agjunction Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Agjunction Recent Development

12.8 EFC Systems

12.8.1 EFC Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.8.4 EFC Systems Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EFC Systems Recent Development

12.9 Deere & Company

12.9.1 Deere & Company Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.9.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

12.10 SST Development Group

12.10.1 SST Development Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Agricultural Software Introduction

12.10.4 SST Development Group Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SST Development Group Recent Development

12.11 Agrivi

12.12 Dickey-John

12.13 Granular

12.14 Agrovision B.V.

12.15 Trimble Navigation

Continued …

