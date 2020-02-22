AGRICULTURAL ROBOT Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global Agricultural Robot Market Research Report 2019
An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.
Global Agricultural Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of precision farming and favourable government initiatives towards implementation of modern agricultural techniques.
Based on product the market is categorized into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/drones, automated harvesting systems, milking robot and other products. Furthermore, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones divided into hybrid, fixed wing and rotary blade.
Depending on the application the market is segmented by soil management, harvest management, inventory management, dairy farm management, weather tracking & monitoring, field farming, pruning, irrigation management and other applications. Soil management segment divided into nutrient monitoring and moisture monitoring. Field farming divided into plant counting systems, crop monitoring and crop scouting.
The global Agricultural Robot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agricultural Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agribotix
Lely Holding
Agco Corporation
Deere & Company
DJI
Auroras
Topcon Positioning Systems
Autonomous Tractor
Blue River
AG Leader
Boumatic Robotics
Agjunction
Autocopter
Trimble
Grownetics
AG Eagle
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Driverless Tractors
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones
Automated Harvesting Systems
Milking Robot
Other Products
Segment by Application
Soil Management
Harvest Management
Dairy Farm Management
Field Farming
Pruning
Irrigation Management
Other Applications
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Agricultural Robot Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Robot
1.2 Agricultural Robot Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Robot Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Driverless Tractors
1.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones
1.2.4 Automated Harvesting Systems
1.2.5 Milking Robot
1.2.6 Other Products
1.3 Agricultural Robot Segment by Application
1.3.1 Agricultural Robot Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Soil Management
1.3.3 Harvest Management
1.3.4 Dairy Farm Management
1.3.5 Field Farming
1.3.6 Pruning
1.3.7 Irrigation Management
1.3.8 Other Applications
1.4 Global Agricultural Robot Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Agricultural Robot Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Agricultural Robot Market Size
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Robot Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Agricultural Robot Production (2014-2025)
4 Global Agricultural Robot Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Agricultural Robot Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Agricultural Robot Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Agricultural Robot Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Agricultural Robot Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Agricultural Robot Consumption (2014-2019)
11 Global Agricultural Robot Market Forecast
11.1 Global Agricultural Robot Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Agricultural Robot Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Agricultural Robot Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Agricultural Robot Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Agricultural Robot Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Agricultural Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Agricultural Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Agricultural Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Agricultural Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Agricultural Robot Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Agricultural Robot Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Agricultural Robot Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Agricultural Robot Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Agricultural Robot Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Agricultural Robot Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Agricultural Robot Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued…………………….
