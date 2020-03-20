Agricultural Pump Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Agricultural Pump Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Agricultural Pump Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agricultural Pump Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A pump is a device that moves fluids, or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Agricultural pumps are pumps designed for agricultural use. These pumps are used for irrigation, drainage, flood control, tanks and digestors, wastewater transport, wastewater treatment, water circulation and water supply.

In this report, the statistical data based on submersible pumps, self-priming pump, vortex pump and other types pump for agriculture application.

The market volume of agricultural pump is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncurtains in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of agricultural pump market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of agricultural pump is still promising.

The consumption revenue of agricultural pump grew by about 2.58% in 2015 to reach more than USD 5770 million. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Grundfos, Franklin Electric, Shimge Pump, Wilo, Mono and so on.

In 2015, the China currently has a 79.05% production market share of the total worldwide agricultural pump industry, followed by North America with 5.9% and Europe (5.05%).

The global Agricultural Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grundfos

Franklin Electric

Shimge Pump

Wilo

Mono

Dongyin Pump

Leo

Ebara Pumps

Suprasuny

Cornell Pump

Dayuan Pump

Xylem

Kaiquan Pump

Sulzer

Junhe Pump

Flowserve

CNP

KSB

KBL

Lingxiao Pump

East Pump

Segment by Type

Submersible pump

Self-priming pump

Vortex pump

Other

Segment by Application

Irrigation

Spray

Supply

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Agricultural Pump Manufacturers

Agricultural Pump Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Agricultural Pump Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

