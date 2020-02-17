Agricultural Pump Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

A pump is a device that moves fluids, or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Agricultural pumps are pumps designed for agricultural use. These pumps are used for irrigation, drainage, flood control, tanks and digestors, wastewater transport, wastewater treatment, water circulation and water supply.

The global Agricultural Pump market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Grundfos

Franklin Electric

Shimge Pump

Wilo

Mono

Dongyin Pump

Leo

Ebara Pumps

Suprasuny

Cornell Pump

Dayuan Pump

Xylem

Kaiquan Pump

Sulzer

Junhe Pump

Flowserve

CNP

KSB

KBL

Lingxiao Pump

East Pump

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Submersible pump

Self-priming pump

Vortex pump

Others

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Irrigation

Spray

Supply

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Continued….