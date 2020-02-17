Agricultural Pump Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

A pump is a device that moves fluids, or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Agricultural pumps are pumps designed for agricultural use. These pumps are used for irrigation, drainage, flood control, tanks and digestors, wastewater transport, wastewater treatment, water circulation and water supply.
The global Agricultural Pump market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Grundfos
Franklin Electric
Shimge Pump
Wilo
Mono
Dongyin Pump
Leo
Ebara Pumps
Suprasuny
Cornell Pump
Dayuan Pump
Xylem
Kaiquan Pump
Sulzer
Junhe Pump
Flowserve
CNP
KSB
KBL
Lingxiao Pump
East Pump
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Submersible pump
Self-priming pump
Vortex pump
Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Irrigation
Spray
Supply
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)